Apache County Attorney indicted; traffic woes along I-10 at Broadway Curve | Nightly Roundup

Traffic woes along the I-10 | Nightly Roundup
From who won the Democratic Party primary for Ruben Gallego's congressional seat to traffic woes along a stretch of the I-10 after a phase of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project opened to traffic, here's a look at some of our top stories.
PHOENIX - From a county attorney in Arizona who is indicted on various alleged offenses to Jennifer Lopez's divorce, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 20, 2024.
1. Apache County Attorney indicted by grand jury
The county attorney for Apache County is accused of several felonies, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.
2. Traffic woes along I-10 after new phase of Broadway Curve Improvement Project opens
Some drivers say their normally 30-minute to 40-minute commute has nearly tripled to 120 minutes ever since the new collector-distributor road opened along a portion of the I-10 as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
3. Jennifer Lopez files for divorce (again)
Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, according to a TMZ report.
4. Winner declared in tight Democratic primary for Ruben Gallego's Congressional seat
A winner has been declared in the closely-contested Democratic primary for a Congressional seat that is currently held by Ruben Gallego. Gallego is vacating the seat at the end of his term, as he is running for Senate.
5. Dump truck goes over embankment
A dump truck went over an embankment in Yavapai County on Tuesday afternoon, Arizona DPS says.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
The high in Phoenix on Aug. 20 will be around 112°F, which is one degree shy of the record that was set back in 2019.