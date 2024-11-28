Arizona celebrates Thanksgiving; when stores open on Black Friday | Nightly Roundup

From the various things Arizonans are doing to celebrate Thanksgiving to information for Black Friday, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 28, 2024.

1. Wanda and Jamal reunite for holiday tradition

Jamal Hinton (left) and Wanda Dench (right)

The Arizona duo were brought together by a wrong text that Wanda Dench (pictured) sent. This year, however, there was a slight change to the annual Thanksgiving tradition. Read More

2. Some grocery stores were open on Thanksgiving

For people who procrastinated or those who needed an item they thought they had, some grocery stores in the Phoenix offered them a much-needed Thanksgiving Day shopping option. Read More

3. Black Friday: When will stores open?

(Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Major retailers will kick off the holiday shopping season with steep discounts in-store for customers looking to open their wallets on Friday. Read More

4. Police apparently respond to Netflix's JonBenet Ramsey doc

(Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)

A new Netflix documentary that delves into the killing of JonBenet Ramsey has police in Colorado opposing claims that there is possible evidence and leads about the case that authorities are not pursuing. Read More

5. Fight between Phoenix roommates turns deadly

The deadly shooting happened near 21st Avenue and Thunderbird. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

A lovely sunset to wrap up this Thanksgiving. Have fun, stay safe, and get ready for Black Friday everyone! Thanks Karen Shaw for sharing this amazing photo from Prescott.

We are expecting warmer temperatures this weekend, but tomorrow should bring temperatures in the 70s in the Phoenix area. Read More