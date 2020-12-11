Arizona gearing up for COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Health officials and others in Arizona are gearing up for a lot of work ahead, as the country prepares for the start of what will be a massive vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

On Dec 9, officials with the Arizona Governor's Office say the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the state on the week of Dec. 13. In all, the state is expected to receive 383,750 COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of December, and in the first week, vaccine doses will be distributed to Maricopa and Pima counties.

"Maricopa will receive approximately 47,000 doses and Pima will receive approximately 11,000 doses, totaling approximately 58,000 doses," read a portion of a statement released by officials with the Governor's Office.

"We’re looking at receiving the doses sometime between the beginning and middle of next week and we’re looking to start vaccinating the middle to end of next week," said Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services on Dec. 11. "Moving forward, we expect weekly allocations in order to continue vaccinating more and more people each week."

The rest of the state will get allotments of doses in the weeks after, following a system based on needs and population. Vaccines will be given at drive-thru spots, also known as pods. Maricopa County will have five spots ready.

One of thee pods is in Chandler, where Dignity Health was practicing a dry run on the morning of Dec. 11.

"It feels like we’re coming to an end of something, and if the public can continue to wear masks, good hand hygiene, practice social distancing, we can get these vaccines rolled out and get back to some version of the new normal," said Heather James with Dignity Health.

However, in a survey of health care workers, only 55% of those who responded said they’d be very likely or likely to get the vaccine. Meanwhile, herd immunity is estimated to be achieved at 70% of the population being immune to the virus.

“We will be working with our healthcare providers, as well as our local community partners, to make sure we get as much vaccination going as possible," said Dr. Christ.

Families looking forward to vaccine

Those in assisted living facilities will be among the first to receive the vaccines, since it is known that most of the deaths related to covid-19 have occurred in people over 75 years old.

“I am really grateful she will be prioritized based on her residential setting. It is so important," said Shawn Trobla.

Trobla hasn't been able to see her aunt in an assisted living facility for nine months, and the thought of being reunited brought tears to her eyes.

"It will be very celebratory," said Trobla. "I mean, it has been 9 months. We haven’t been able to hug her, she hasn’t been able to hug us."

"It gives us hope for normalcy coming up soon," said David Voepel, CEO for the Arizona Healthcare Association.

Voepel says all 147 of the skilled nursing facilities in Arizona signed up for the vaccine, which means 27,000 residents and staff who can be vaccinated. The distribution for those facilities will start on Dec. 27, and assisted living facilities will be the week after that.

"They can opt out. Anyone can opt out. It is not mandatory from any end," said Voepel. "We are encouraging everyone to get it because it seems like a safe shot."

Cvs and Walgreens partners will vaccinate staff and residents in the facility, and they will conduct a total of three visits. Then, visits with family may be able to start again.

"We are hoping the vaccine gets up there, and it is wrapped up by first part of January, and hopefully by February, March, and spring, we can get back to normal and we can do social activities," said Voepel.

Trobia says after such a long year, this is bringing hope to her and her family that they can finally be together.

"When we can be together, it will be a nice celebratory party," said Trobla.

