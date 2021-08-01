Arizona reports 2,306 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Health officials in Arizona on August 1 reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

They said the 2,306 new cases and five additional deaths pushed the state’s totals to 929,541 cases and 18,251 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Arizona had reported 2,066 new cases and 22 deaths on Saturday, the highest daily total since early March.

The numbers have been quickly climbing with 1,759 cases and 15 deaths reported Thursday and 1,965 cases and 24 deaths reported Saturday.

Public health officials in the state and elsewhere attribute the worsening spread to the very contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates.

They said hospitalizations related to COVID-19 soared in July with unvaccinated people accounting for almost all of the serious illnesses and deaths.

Arizona’s case numbers and hospitalizations remain below peaks during surges last summer and winter.

Health officials said more than 3.7 million people — 52.1% of the state’s population — have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Over 3.3 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated (46.5% of the population).

But Arizona trails the nationwide rates of 57.4% with at least one dose and 49.5% fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

