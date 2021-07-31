FnB Restaurant in Scottsdale to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine in

article

With the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant in Arizona, a Scottsdale restaurant is taking an extra step to keep the virus from coming through its doors by requiring those who dine in to show proof of being fully vaccinated.

"We have come a long way with vaccinations, let’s not stop halfway," said FnB Restaurant in a social media post on July 30, in part.

The restaurant says all of its employees are vaccinated and continue to wear masks, and the next step it plans to take by Aug. 4 is to confirm all dine-in guests show proof of being fully vaccinated.

"With the latest trends regarding the highly transmissible delta variant, we have decided for the good of all to add another layer of safety for our staff —who is fully vaccinated and still required to wear masks, in addition to the same safety standards pre-vaccine—and our guests who have been vaccinated. Starting Wednesday, August 4th, you will be required to show proof of your coronavirus vaccination card, or a picture of it on your phone," the post went on to read.

The restaurant knows the requirement will be met with some criticism, but says it comes from a deep desire to care for its staff and customers.

COVID-19 numbers in Arizona continue to rise

On July 31, Arizona reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 infections for the first time in nearly five months amid a continuing increase in the state's rolling average of new cases and more virus-related hospitalizations.

The additional 2,066 cases and 22 deaths increased Arizona's pandemic totals to 927,235 cases and 18,246 deaths. Arizona on March 5 reported 2,276 additional cases.

Public health officials in Arizona and elsewhere attribute the worsening spread to the very contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates. Arizona's case numbers and hospitalizations remain below peaks during surges last summer and winter.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: