AZ CEO accused of stealing millions; man who went viral for scolding father fired by firm l Morning News Brief

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From the CEO of an Arizona startup accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the company to fallout for a man who went viral for scolding a father inside a gas station restroom, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 19.

1. Now-former Arizona CEO arrested

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2. Phoenix woman accused of felony animal cruelty

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3. Man fired after scolding dad inside women's restroom

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4. Phoenix man survives rollover crash on mountain

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5. Woman killed in Tucson flash flooding

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