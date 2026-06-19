Expand / Collapse search

AZ CEO accused of stealing millions; man who went viral for scolding father fired by firm l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 19, 2026 10:08 AM MST
Published June 19, 2026 10:08 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, June 19, 2026.

From the CEO of an Arizona startup accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the company to fallout for a man who went viral for scolding a father inside a gas station restroom, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 19.

1. Now-former Arizona CEO arrested 

Featured

Wife turns in Arizona startup CEO husband over fraud allegations
article

Wife turns in Arizona startup CEO husband over fraud allegations

The interim CEO of a Mesa-based startup is expressing his frustrations, after his predecessor is accused of embezzling at least $1.5 million.

2. Phoenix woman accused of felony animal cruelty

Featured

Woman left 5 starving dogs to die inside Phoenix apartment, cops say
article

Woman left 5 starving dogs to die inside Phoenix apartment, cops say

A Phoenix woman allegedly left five dogs to starve for a week after being evicted, then brushed off a dead puppy as "just dehydrated."

3. Man fired after scolding dad inside women's restroom

Featured

Man fired by firm after viral video shows him scolding dad for taking young daughters into women's restroom
article

Man fired by firm after viral video shows him scolding dad for taking young daughters into women's restroom

An irate customer who went viral for scolding a father inside a gas station's women's restroom while he was helping his two young daughters has been fired by a Mississippi real estate firm.

4. Phoenix man survives rollover crash on mountain

Featured

Phoenix man survives harrowing SUV rollover on closed icy mountain pass in Colorado
article

Phoenix man survives harrowing SUV rollover on closed icy mountain pass in Colorado

A 58-year-old Phoenix man miraculously climbed 150 feet to safety after his SUV rolled multiple times off a treacherous, icy switchback near Telluride.

5. Woman killed in Tucson flash flooding

Body of woman swept away by Tucson floods recovered
Body of woman swept away by Tucson floods recovered

Body of woman swept away by Tucson floods recovered

A group of people were swept away by flooding caused by a monsoon storm in Tucson near I-19 and Ajo. Eight people were rescued, but one woman died.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/19/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/19/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/19/26

Happy Friday! Highs in the Valley will cool down slightly today and through the weekend before a big warm-up happens next week.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews