AZ CEO accused of stealing millions; man who went viral for scolding father fired by firm l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, June 19, 2026.
From the CEO of an Arizona startup accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the company to fallout for a man who went viral for scolding a father inside a gas station restroom, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 19.
1. Now-former Arizona CEO arrested
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The interim CEO of a Mesa-based startup is expressing his frustrations, after his predecessor is accused of embezzling at least $1.5 million.
2. Phoenix woman accused of felony animal cruelty
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A Phoenix woman allegedly left five dogs to starve for a week after being evicted, then brushed off a dead puppy as "just dehydrated."
3. Man fired after scolding dad inside women's restroom
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An irate customer who went viral for scolding a father inside a gas station's women's restroom while he was helping his two young daughters has been fired by a Mississippi real estate firm.
4. Phoenix man survives rollover crash on mountain
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A 58-year-old Phoenix man miraculously climbed 150 feet to safety after his SUV rolled multiple times off a treacherous, icy switchback near Telluride.
5. Woman killed in Tucson flash flooding
A group of people were swept away by flooding caused by a monsoon storm in Tucson near I-19 and Ajo. Eight people were rescued, but one woman died.
A look at today's weather
Happy Friday! Highs in the Valley will cool down slightly today and through the weekend before a big warm-up happens next week.
Click here for full forecast