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AZ man accused of stalking woman who rejected him; new details in Iran war deal | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated June 17, 2026 7:05 PM MST Published June 17, 2026 6:47 PM MST
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PHOENIX - Arizona man accused of pointing gun through the window of a woman he allegedly stalked; terms of interim Iran war deal revealed; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

1. AZ GOP gubernatorial candidates take part in debate

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2026 Election: Republican Arizona gubernatorial primary candidates debate
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2026 Election: Republican Arizona gubernatorial primary candidates debate

The four Republican candidates who want to replace Democrat Katie Hobbs as the next Arizona governor took part in a debate on June 17. Here's what to know.

2. AZ man accused of stalking after rejection

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'Extremely frightening': Man aimed gun through date's window after she rejected him, cops say
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'Extremely frightening': Man aimed gun through date's window after she rejected him, cops say

A judge called a Phoenix man's rapid level of obsession "extremely frightening" after he allegedly stalked a woman, pointed a gun through her window and threatened to execute her family.

3. Suspect in car parts theft spree caught

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Cops nab fleeing suspect in Mesa traffic stop that uncovered 14 stolen 'cats,' hidden handgun
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Cops nab fleeing suspect in Mesa traffic stop that uncovered 14 stolen 'cats,' hidden handgun

A Maricopa man faces felony charges and a $100,000 bond after allegedly leading Mesa police on a foot chase following an armed catalytic converter theft spree.

4. Terms of Iran war deal revealed

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Here are the terms of the agreement to end the war with Iran
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Here are the terms of the agreement to end the war with Iran

A 14-point interim agreement to end the war in Iran was read aloud by U.S. senior officials on Tuesday.

5. A look inside Phoenix Police's soon-to-be old HQ

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Inside the historic Phoenix Police Department headquarters ahead of move to new building
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Inside the historic Phoenix Police Department headquarters ahead of move to new building

The Phoenix Police Department is transitioning to a larger, updated facility to accommodate modern public safety needs and expanded technology. FOX 10 got a tour of the old building ahead of the new move.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Dust storm advisory, flash flood warnings in parts of Arizona
Dust storm advisory, flash flood warnings in parts of Arizona

Dust storm advisory, flash flood warnings in parts of Arizona

Severe storms south of Phoenix sparked a dust storm advisory extending to Ahwatukee and Chandler, along with a flash flood warning near Casa Grande. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the impacts through the evening. 

Get the Full Forecast

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