AZ man accused of stalking woman who rejected him; new details in Iran war deal | Nightly Roundup

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Arizona man accused of pointing gun through the window of a woman he allegedly stalked; terms of interim Iran war deal revealed; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

1. AZ GOP gubernatorial candidates take part in debate

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2. AZ man accused of stalking after rejection

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3. Suspect in car parts theft spree caught

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4. Terms of Iran war deal revealed

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5. A look inside Phoenix Police's soon-to-be old HQ

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