AZ man accused of stalking woman who rejected him; new details in Iran war deal | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Arizona man accused of pointing gun through the window of a woman he allegedly stalked; terms of interim Iran war deal revealed; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
1. AZ GOP gubernatorial candidates take part in debate
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The four Republican candidates who want to replace Democrat Katie Hobbs as the next Arizona governor took part in a debate on June 17. Here's what to know.
2. AZ man accused of stalking after rejection
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A judge called a Phoenix man's rapid level of obsession "extremely frightening" after he allegedly stalked a woman, pointed a gun through her window and threatened to execute her family.
3. Suspect in car parts theft spree caught
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A Maricopa man faces felony charges and a $100,000 bond after allegedly leading Mesa police on a foot chase following an armed catalytic converter theft spree.
4. Terms of Iran war deal revealed
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A 14-point interim agreement to end the war in Iran was read aloud by U.S. senior officials on Tuesday.
5. A look inside Phoenix Police's soon-to-be old HQ
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The Phoenix Police Department is transitioning to a larger, updated facility to accommodate modern public safety needs and expanded technology. FOX 10 got a tour of the old building ahead of the new move.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Severe storms south of Phoenix sparked a dust storm advisory extending to Ahwatukee and Chandler, along with a flash flood warning near Casa Grande. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the impacts through the evening.
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