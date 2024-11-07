Expand / Collapse search

Ballot count remains ongoing in Arizona; arrests made in Liam Payne death | Nightly Roundup

November 7, 2024
From the dismantling of an international drug trafficking network that involved the Phoenix Police department to a winter wonderland up in Flagstaff, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From why the ballot counting process is taking so long in Arizona to arrests made in connection with One Direction singer Liam Payne's death, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 7, 2024.

1. Why does it take so long to count ballots in Arizona?

maricopa county early ballot

Maricopa County early ballots (From File)

Although the presidential race is declared, voters in the Grand Canyon State still have a pressing question – why do we still not have all of the Election Day results? Read More

2. Arizona General Election results

There are still some races that remain too close to call, and we have continuing coverage of the unofficial numbers. Read More

3. Arrests made in Liam Payne's death

(Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The arrests were made weeks after the One Direction singer fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina and died.  Read More

4. Phoenix PD talk about Operation Night Owl

Officials say the dismantling of an international drug trafficking network resulted in over a dozen indictments, and the seizure of large quantities of drugs and guns. Read More

5. Shocking discovery at Phoenix area park

8677dd54-d338eb2c-police-lights.jpg

Phoenix Police say a dead body was found at Papago Park in Phoenix. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 11/7/24