Bear swipes Amazon package from Connecticut home

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 29 mins ago
Viral
FOX 10 Phoenix

Amazon Package Swiped From Connecticut Driveway by Unexpected Thief

An unusual porch pirate was caught on camera stealing a package from outside a Connecticut home on August 23. (Credit: Adam Levine via Storyful)

BRISTOL, Conn. - A home surveillance camera captured an unusual porch pirate grabbing an Amazon package from outside a Bristol, Connecticut home on Aug. 23.

The culprit: a bear.

Adam Levine, who lives at the home, shared the footage of the black bear making off with the delivery.

According to Levine’s wife Kristin, it contained scented toilet paper. The bear, she said ended up dropping off the parcel in a neighbor’s yard.

RELATED: Bear caught on camera stealing box of dog food off of family's porch

The couple also posted photos of the toilet paper to Facebook. 

Kristin joked that maybe the bear "just wanted a lavender scented tush."

Kristin told NBC Connecticut she received an alert from her security system about five minutes after Amazon dropped of the package and was "taken aback because I wasn’t expecting anyone else in my driveway."

"It was hysterical like I said, I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable so it was a fun afternoon for sure," Levine said.

According to the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, black bears started to make a comeback in the mid-1800s. The state has recently seen a rapid increase in the bear population.

It’s not the first time a bear was caught in the act. According to Q13 FOX, a bear in Pennsylvania swiped a delivery of dog food from the online pet store Chewy in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.
 