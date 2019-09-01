Beat and Brunch returns to the Valley for another year

Beats and Brunch is back in the Valley for another year, and those who attend the second annual interactive food and arts festival will enjoy delicious food, art, and live music, all while helping a good cause.

This year the event will be held at Onyx Art Gallery in downtown Phoenix on September 7.

Beats and Brunch will benefit Pearce Family Foundation. The non-profit acts as a bridge between the hospital and the home.

The event is family-friendly and organizers promise a great time.

