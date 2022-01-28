Biden heads to Pittsburgh to talk infrastructure, other achievements ahead of midterms

President Joe Biden on Friday is set to visit Pennsylvania in an effort to "go out and talk to the public" about his White House achievements so far, including the passage of a bipartisan infrastructure package, as part of a broader campaign ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden is headed to Pittsburgh to specifically promote the benefits of the new $1 trillion infrastructure law that includes bridge maintenance. He is set to give remarks and appear just two miles from the site of an early-morning bridge collapse, which left 10 people with "minor" injuries and underscored his frequent calls to do more for the country’s crumbling infrastructure.

In a statement following the collapse, the White House said the president would proceed with his planned trip.

"Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse," the statement said. "The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time."

Biden, a Pennsylvania native, is visiting one of the key battlegrounds in this year’s midterm congressional elections. The battle to replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking reelection, is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races.

In addition, the president’s poll numbers have been sinking in recent weeks in the midst of an unrelenting pandemic and high inflation. Biden aims to highlight to the public what he’s accomplished so far as commander-in-chief and why Congress needs to get behind the rest of his domestic agenda.

After long negotiations, a bipartisan version of his infrastructure plan was finally signed into law in November with more than a dozen Republican votes in the Senate. Aubrey Jewett, a professor of political science at the University of Central Florida, last week noted it as "one of his bigger legislative accomplishments."

But Biden’s sweeping "Build Back Better" program of social and environmental spending has not had the same success. The plan includes a wish list of Democratic priorities, such as an extended child care tax credit, climate legislation, paid family leave and universal prekindergarten. Republicans have not been won over on this, and it has even turned into a months-long disagreement between more progressive and moderate Democrats on what should be included in the measure, including a holdout by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Aug. 10, 2021, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

Meanwhile, two of the three leading Democrats on Pennsylvania's statewide ballot this spring who were invited to appear with Biden on Friday will not attend, their campaigns confirmed on the eve of the president's visit.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a leading Senate candidate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the likely Democratic nominee in the race for governor, will be absent because of scheduling conflicts, according to their spokespeople.

Another top Senate candidate, Rep. Conor Lamb, a longtime Biden supporter based in Pittsburgh, will attend, his office confirmed. All three had been invited to participate in a photo line with the president.

Fetterman and Shapiro indicated that politics had no bearing on their schedule, but their decisions to avoid Biden in his home state could fuel further questions among anxious Democratic candidates elsewhere as they decide whether to embrace the president with a falling approval rating.

Leading Pennsylvania Democrats who are not on the ballot this year did not have the same scheduling conflicts. Those who will appear with Biden on Friday include Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited, and Sen. Bob Casey, whose current term runs through 2024.

While in Pittsburgh, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said previously that Biden also plans to focus on the economy in his remarks — scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

"He'll be talking about how far we’ve come in getting our economy moving again, making more right here in America, and ensuring all workers benefit," Psaki told reporters on Thursday at the White House. "He’ll highlight the 367,000 manufacturing jobs that our economy has created since he took office, and he’ll underscore the vital role the federal government can play in bringing workers and businesses together."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.