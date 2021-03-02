Biden to discuss COVID-19 vaccination effort amid push to speed up production

President Joe Biden is set to give remarks Tuesday afternoon on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, as his administration works to make widespread vaccine availability a reality for all U.S. adults.

A one-dose vaccine by Johnson & Johnson received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration over the weekend, adding to the supply being distributed across the country already by Pfizer and Moderna.

Earlier Tuesday, the White House confirmed that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival J&J’s coronavirus vaccine in an effort to expand supply more quickly.

J&J’s single-dose vaccine has faced unexpected production issues and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorization on Saturday, officials said. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the nation about the new coronavirus relief package from the Rosevelt Room of The White House on Feb. 27, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Samuel Corum-Pool/Getty Images)

J&J Vice President Richard Nettles told lawmakers on Capitol Hill last week that the company had faced "significant challenges" because of its "highly complex" manufacturing process. Assistance from Merck was expected to help J&J meet its production commitments and expand supply even further, though the Biden administration did not immediately provide specifics.

Merck halted its own plans to develop a coronavirus vaccine earlier this year, finding that its candidates were generating an inferior immune system response compared with other vaccines. It said it would instead focus its work on developing treatments for COVID-19.

Biden, who is set to speak at 4:15 p.m. ET with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, is expected to highlight the development between rivals now working together to increase J&J’s vaccine supply.

His administration now expects to have enough supply of the three approved vaccines to inoculate all eligible American adults by June — though actually delivering the injections could take longer.

Comparatively, the J&J vaccine is easier to distribute and administer than the two-dose versions produced by Moderna and Pfizer. J&J’s vaccine can be stored for months at refrigerated temperatures, rather than in utra-cold storage like Moderna and Pfizer. The company’s vaccine also doesn't require patients to return for a second dose three or four weeks later.

Over the last few weeks, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths have continued to decline amid increased efforts to get the American population vaccinated. But public health officials have stressed that the trajectory of the pandemic is still concerning, as emerging variants of COVID-19 could be stalling progress in beating the virus back.

More 28.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S. and 515,000 related deaths as of Tuesday, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

Nearly 77 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.



