City of Phoenix, IRS warning of $1,200 text message scam

The city of Phoenix and the IRS are warning of a texting scam that messages you saying you received a direct deposit of $1,200 and "further action is required."

The city said in a Nov. 14 tweet to go to this website if you get the message, or anything similar.

The IRS posted about the scam on its website on Nov. 4, saying it asks the message recipient to disclose banking information.

The scam text message reads, "You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment ..."