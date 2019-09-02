Daughter of fallen DPS trooper collects patches in his honor

A young girl in the Valley is collecting police patches from all over, in honor of her father who was killed while on duty in Phoenix.

Bella Marano was only three months old when her father, 28-year-old state trooper Christopher Marano, was killed in 2009. When Marano made her Facebook page asking to do a patch swap, word spread fast. She says the process is bringing her peace, because now she knows she isn't alone.

Marano has been counting her collection of patches, but she is having a hard time because her pile keeps growing, with officers and their families from all over the world sending theirs.

"It makes me feel safe and happy knowing that people understand I am not the only one," said Marano. "My dad, by what I know, he was a really great person and really sweet and loved my family. I know he was a great man. Knowing I never got to meet someone like that is really hard."

As a way to feel closer to her angel, Marano wanted to collect patches from other agencies. In return, she will send back a patch from the Arizona state troopers, the kind her father used to wear.

"It almost feels like when you are upset, and your family is there for you," said Marano.

State Trooper Russ Dodge has been there for Bella since her father died. watching over her and her family. Now, he is helping her create this special collection.

"The Blue Family is always there," said Dodge. "We are losing a large number of police officers across the country, and they all have families."

All of these mean something, but there is one special one: a patch given to Marano by the officer who was there the night her father died.

"Just holding this -- the exact patch was there at that moment -- it is heartwarming and really sad," said Marano.

Now, all Marano wants is to share how proud she is of her guardian angel, and hope she can help others going through the same thing.