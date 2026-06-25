Arizona man gets prison time for aiming lasers at fighter jets

article

The Brief Authorities say William Wilson, 56, aimed laser pointers at F-35 fighter jets near Luke Air Force base between September 2024 and January 2025. On June 15, Wilson was sentenced to 10 months in prison.



A Valley man who authorities say aimed a laser pointer at fighter jets has been sentenced to prison.

On June 15, a judge handed down a sentence of 10 months in prison to William Wilson, a 56-year-old Buckeye man.

What we know:

The incidents happened between September 2024 and January 2025, while U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jets were training in the airspace around Luke Air Force Base.

"On the night of January 8, 2025, an FBI surveillance plane captured video of the laser strikes coming from Wilson’s residence in Buckeye," the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona said in a June 25 news release. "Pilots of the FBI plane and of two F-35 jets were all struck by lasers that night. Wilson’s home was later searched, and two lasers, one red and one green, were found in his possession. Wilson admitted to agents that he had pointed the lasers at planes on several occasions."

Last summer, Wilson was indicted on four counts of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft. He later pleaded guilty to two of the counts.

What they're saying:

"Military pilots risk their lives to protect Americans. They should not have to worry about threats from people on the ground when they are training here at home," said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine. "Interfering with any aircraft is dangerous and the United States Attorney’s Office can and will protect our pilots by bringing bad actors to justice."

Map of Luke Air Force Base: