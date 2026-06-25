Arizona man gets prison time for aiming lasers at fighter jets

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Yuma County, Central Phoenix
11
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Arizona man gets prison time for aiming lasers at fighter jets

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated June 25, 2026 1:36 PM MST Published June 25, 2026 1:31 PM MST
article

The U.S. Air Force flies the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during a public display at Luke Air Force Base near Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

The Brief

    • Authorities say William Wilson, 56, aimed laser pointers at F-35 fighter jets near Luke Air Force base between September 2024 and January 2025.
    • On June 15, Wilson was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A Valley man who authorities say aimed a laser pointer at fighter jets has been sentenced to prison.

On June 15, a judge handed down a sentence of 10 months in prison to William Wilson, a 56-year-old Buckeye man.

What we know:

The incidents happened between September 2024 and January 2025, while U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jets were training in the airspace around Luke Air Force Base.

"On the night of January 8, 2025, an FBI surveillance plane captured video of the laser strikes coming from Wilson’s residence in Buckeye," the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona said in a June 25 news release. "Pilots of the FBI plane and of two F-35 jets were all struck by lasers that night. Wilson’s home was later searched, and two lasers, one red and one green, were found in his possession. Wilson admitted to agents that he had pointed the lasers at planes on several occasions."

Last summer, Wilson was indicted on four counts of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft. He later pleaded guilty to two of the counts.

What they're saying:

"Military pilots risk their lives to protect Americans. They should not have to worry about threats from people on the ground when they are training here at home," said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine. "Interfering with any aircraft is dangerous and the United States Attorney’s Office can and will protect our pilots by bringing bad actors to justice."

Map of Luke Air Force Base:

The Source: A June 25 news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona

Crime and Public SafetyMilitaryBuckeyeNews