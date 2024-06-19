Deadly Chandler crash; shooting at Mesa Walmart l Morning News Brief

article

A crash near a major Chandler intersection left two people dead, police are looking for several suspects accused of shooting at Mesa Walmart employees, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 19.

1. Deadly crash in Chandler

2. Suspects fired at Walmart employees: PD

3. Arrests made in UArizona student's murder

4. Security concerns pause avocado inspections in Mexico

5. What's open on Juneteenth?

