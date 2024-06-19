Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 3:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Deadly Chandler crash; shooting at Mesa Walmart l Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 19, 2024 9:45am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
morning brief june 19 article

PHOENIX - A crash near a major Chandler intersection left two people dead, police are looking for several suspects accused of shooting at Mesa Walmart employees, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 19.

1. Deadly crash in Chandler

Featured

2 drivers killed in Chandler crash
article

2 drivers killed in Chandler crash

Two drivers are dead following a crash near Price and Germann Roads.

2. Suspects fired at Walmart employees: PD

Featured

Suspects sought after shooting at Mesa Walmart employees, police say
article

Suspects sought after shooting at Mesa Walmart employees, police say

Police are looking for several suspects accused of opening fire at several employees of a Walmart store near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

3. Arrests made in UArizona student's murder

Featured

4 arrested in murder of University of Arizona student
article

4 arrested in murder of University of Arizona student

Four people have been arrested in connection to a quadruple shooting at a party in Tucson that left a University of Arizona student dead.

4. Security concerns pause avocado inspections in Mexico

Featured

US pauses avocado inspections again from Mexican state over security concerns
article

US pauses avocado inspections again from Mexican state over security concerns

The suspension comes after two U.S. avocado inspectors working in Mexico were assaulted last week and temporarily held by assailants.

5. What's open on Juneteenth?

Featured

Juneteenth 2024: What’s open and closed on Wednesday for the federal holiday
article

Juneteenth 2024: What’s open and closed on Wednesday for the federal holiday

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned of their freedom.

Today's weather

Related

Arizona weather forecast: Slightly warmer temps before things really get hot
article

Arizona weather forecast: Slightly warmer temps before things really get hot

The high for Phoenix on Wednesday will be 105°F, but on Thursday, things really heat up when an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect.