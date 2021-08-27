Expand / Collapse search
Deadly crash on I-10 in Phoenix under investigation

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

One dead after I-10 crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX - One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near 35th Avenue in Phoenix early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, troopers say.

The victim was not identified, and it is unknown whether anyone else was hurt.

The far right westbound lanes are closed in the area for the investigation, but traffic is still flowing on the freeway.

The westbound on-ramp at 27th Avenue has been shut down until further notice.

A crash on I-10 near 35th Ave

A crash on I-10 near 35th Ave

