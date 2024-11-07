Deadly wrong-way crash in Phoenix; latest election results l Morning News Brief

A wrong-way crash along a Phoenix freeway left two people dead; several Arizona races remain uncalled in the General Election; and more – here's a look at our top stories for the morning of Thursday, November 7.

1. Deadly wrong-way crash

Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash along Interstate 17 in Phoenix early Thursday morning. Read more here.

2. Latest election results

The USPS Election Mail logo is displayed as ballots sit in a tray inside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) on Election Day, November 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Several Arizona races remain uncalled as we continue to track results in the 2024 General Election. Read more here.

3. ‘Battle of the Robs’ update

Two Phoenix neighbors are showing that, despite differing political views, you can still be friends. Read more here.

4. Big drug seizure

(Phoenix Police)

Phoenix Police say the dismantling of an international drug trafficking network resulted in over a dozen indictments, and the seizure of large quantities of drugs and guns. Read more here.

5. Arrest made in church theft

Edward Charles Gouer

A Glendale church's trailer, along with thousands of dollars worth of equipment, have been recovered after the police department made an arrest. Read more here.

Today's weather

A chilly Thursday in the Valley with a high in the upper-60s. Read more here.