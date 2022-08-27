Dixon Butts, dinosaur prints, Tesla key implants: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a series of joke political signs in Arizona to a man who implanted his Tesla key into his hand, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Aug. 20-26 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Dixon Butts? Candidate endorsed by 'your mother'? Joke Arizona political signs catching people's attention: It's campaign season, and that means political signs are being put up along some major intersections. In between political signs for the various candidates, however, are signs that are being put up as practical jokes.

2. Love Them All Rescue: Scottsdale shelter trains dogs to prep them for adoption: Love Them All Rescue has hired a trainer to help the pups and people feel more comfortable in their new situation.

3. Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime': An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022.

Riley Gracely, 8, found a fossilized shark tooth that's believed to be from the long-extinct angustidens, a prehistoric megatooth shark species. He found the tooth during a vacation trip in August 2022. (Palmetto Fossil Excursions and Team)

4. Dinosaur tracks unearthed in Texas state park as drought dries river: Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas has unearthed an exciting discovery after extreme drought conditions dried up a river – giant dinosaur footprints that date back to 113 million years ago.

The tracks were uncovered in the Paluxy River at Dinosaur Valley State Park as its water level receded due to extreme drought conditions. (Dinosaur Valley State Park )

5. USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin teen, boy win first prize in separate divisions: The votes are in and America has at least two winners in the USA Mullet Championship.

Emmitt Bailey (Credit: USA Mullet Championship)

6. Couple gifted with honeymoon to Italy by Olive Garden following viral engagement photo shoot: A Tennessee couple who went viral on TikTok for taking their engagement photos outside of an Olive Garden has been gifted with a free honeymoon to Italy by the popular restaurant franchise.

Carlsey and Caden during their Olive Garden photoshoot. (Hunter Lashea Photography)

7. NASA releases sound of a black hole -- and it's terrifying: NASA recently tweeted a 34-second clip of audio from a black hole that is located 200 million light-years away – and it's downright scary!

8. 7-year-old girl paralyzed in swimming accident: ‘We believe God’s healing her’: Tre Faulkner has struggled with many emotions since doctors said his 7-year-old daughter, Sarah, would never walk again.

9. Detroit man implants Tesla key into hand to unlock, start car: Brand Dalaly has two chips implanted into his body: one to unlock his home, the other to start his Tesla.

Brandon Dalaly shows off his Tesla key microchip implant.

10. Watch as men experience period pain with a menstrual cramp simulator: Men were asked to test their threshold for pain using a machine that simulates cramps, part of an effort to "remove the stigma" of periods.

The participants are pictured testing out their pain thresholds with a machine that simulates menstrual cramps during the Calgary Stampede, an annual rodeo, exhibition, and festival in July in Canada. (Credit: somedays/@getsomedays via Storyful)



