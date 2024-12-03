Driver dies after fiery I-17 crash; vehicle theft ring suspects arrested | Morning News Brief

Driver dies following car fire along Interstate 17; suspects in Arizona stolen vehicle ring arrested; and more – here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

1. Driver dies following car fire along I-17

DPS said the fire happened following a crash along an Interstate 17 offramp in North Phoenix late Monday night. Read More

2. Arizona suspects arrested after allegedly stealing $1.4M in vehicles, taking them to Mexico

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said the four are accused of operating an eleborate stolen vehicle ring that involved "stealing vehicles, falsifying VIN numbers and license plates, and transporting stolen vehicles across the border into Mexico." Read More

3. President Joe Biden's 26 pardons: List

Hunter Biden is the 26th person President Biden pardoned during his presidency. Hunter Biden was set to be sentenced this month for gun and tax convictions. Read More

4. Group tries to identify Jane Doe who was found dead in Arizona

Per the DNA Doe Project website, the unidentified female was found dead behind a business along University Drive in Tempe on April 27, 2002. Read More

5. Missing Hawaii woman intentionally missed flight at LAX, police say

The Los Angeles Police Department is revealing new details about the investigation into the disappearance of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi, who was last seen on Nov. 11 at Los Angeles International Airport. Read More

Today's weather

We could experience record-breaking temperatures in the Valley today. Read More