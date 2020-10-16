Eegee's to open 5 locations in Phoenix in 2021

article

Eegee's, the popular Tucson-based fast-food chain, is coming to the Valley.

According to a news release on Oct. 16, eegee's will open new locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, and Gilbert in 2021. The company says two of the new locations will be in Gilbert.

“We look forward to becoming a part of the Phoenix metroplex, through job creation at our five new restaurants, charitable giving, and of course, our trademark frozen eegees,” said CEO Ron Petty.

In addition to the new locations in the Phoenix-metro area, seven more will open in Tucson in 2021.

Eegee's has been a community staple in Tucson since opening in 1971.

More information on the new Phoenix locations can be found at www.eegees.com/phx.

