Elsa the tiger rescued during Texas winter storm gets new home

Elsa has finally gotten her fairy tale ending.

The tiger, who was aptly named Elsa after being found in freezing temperatures in San Antonio, has been transported to an animal protection organization after being found in unsuitable living conditions.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered the tiger after receiving a call concerning a "tiger in the cold" on Saturday, February 13. "When [deputies] came out on the scene, they found this beautiful young lady in temperatures that weren’t suitable for her, and actually in living conditions that weren’t suitable for her either," Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Elsa was then transported to San Antonio’s Southern Wildlife Rehab.

On Tuesday, February 23, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of Elsa being prepared for transport from San Antonio’s Southern Wildlife Rehab to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison.

"We’re calling her Elsa because of Frozen, because of the conditions that she was found in," he said, adding: "She’s hopefully on the way to a fairy-tale ending."

Local news reports said Elsa’s former owners were issued a Class C misdemeanor citation.