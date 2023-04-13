Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: April 14-16

Need plans this weekend? Check out the Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, Country Thunder Music Festival, Monster Jam, Foodstock Food Truck Festival, Maricopa County Fair and more happening in the Phoenix area for April 14-16.

Avondale

Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus

"This year’s show has blasted into the next generation of showbiz with breathtaking special effects, concert-style sound and lighting, and 3 RINGS bursting with excitement, laughter, and memories that families will always cherish. The very best performers from over 22 countries make up this action-jammed, fast-paced 100-minute performance: featuring the Wheel of Death, Human Cannonball, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Cuban Troop of Hand to Hand balancing, Showgirls Hanging from silks and webs, Olympic Gymnasts, the Funniest Clowns, and Back Flipping Dogs as seen on America’s Got Talent."

Tickets: $20 child, $60 adult.

Parking: $20

Ride tickets: $7

Through April 16

Phoenix Raceway

7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive

https://www.gardenbrosnuclearcircus.com

Florence

Country Thunder Music Festival

The four-day concert takes place at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence. Headliners include Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Dierks Bentley. Several other country music stars, including Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Lonestar, Tracy Byrd, Nate Smith, Randall King, Hailey Whitters and The Reklaws will also perform at the event.

Tickets start at $175 and parking starts at $25.

Through April 16

20585 E. Water Way

https://www.countrythunder.com/az

Glendale

Monster Jam

"The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Glendale for an adrenaline-charged weekend at State Farm Stadium on April 15, 2023. At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill."

Featured competitors at this year's event include Grave Digger, ThunderROARus, Megalodon, El Toro Loco, Zombie, Son-uva Digger, Lucas Stabilizer, Monster Mutt, Avenger, Axe, Bad Company, and Shaker.

Tickets start at $25 and parking is $25.

State Farm Stadium officials stated, "It is recommended that fans purchase parking in advance through SeatGeek.com. Fans without pre-paid parking should arrive to any State Farm Stadium carpark and pay with credit or debit card ready. Cash is not accepted."

State Farm Stadium

1 Cardinals Drive

https://www.statefarmstadium.com/events/detail/monster-jam-april-2023

Mesa

Celebrate Mesa

Experience numerous activities, including carnival rides, a petting zoo, archery tag, bounce houses, live music, and interactive games. Fire department and other city vehicles and equipment will be on display. The Living Green Village features a tree planting at 11 a.m. as part of the city's "Trees are Cool" challenge.

Free admission

April 15

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Pioneer Park

526 E. Main St.

http://www.celebratemesa.com

Mesa Music Festival

"The 6th Annual Mesa Music Festival is the world’s premiere emerging artist festival. It welcomes participation from industry veterans, emerging artists and everyone in between. It’s a unique event that is a true celebration of music in downtown Mesa. We host artists and attendees from around the world for 3 days of music, art and fun."

Tickets: Admission is free

Through Saturday, April 15 - for a schedule of events, head to http://mesamusicfest.com.

Venues:

ASU Mix Center - 50 N. Centennial Way

Mesa Sessions Stage - MacDonald and Main Street

Peoria

Foodstock Food Truck Festival

"Family-friendly event featuring more than 60 food trucks, live music, VIP Beer and Spirits Tasting, bounce house, face painting, and a Pirate-themed splash pad and playground for kids."

Over 55 food trucks will serve up $3 samples (while supplies last) for a cause. Proceeds will help feed West Valley children experiencing food insecurity. Officials say blankets are encouraged for picnics on the field and cash or credit is accepted at the food trucks.

Admission: $5 per person; kids 12 and under are free; parking is free

April 15

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Peoria Sports Complex

16101 N. 83rd Ave.

https://www.peoriasportscomplex.com

Phoenix

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are back in the playoffs, hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Tickets are still available for purchase at: https://www.nba.com/suns/tickets/single

April 16

5 p.m.

Footprint Center

https://www.nba.com/suns/

Maricopa County Fair

"Don’t miss out on the fun and excitement at the Maricopa County Fair. Get your discounted tickets now and experience thrilling rides, delicious food, and amazing entertainment for the whole family."

Tickets start at $10; parking is $12

Through April 16

AZ Exposition & State Fairgrounds

1826 West McDowell Road

https://maricopacountyfair.org

Dinosaurs in the Desert

"They’re baaack! And this time… they’ve brought friends… Journey back in time at the Phoenix Zoo! Immerse yourself in a world where colossal dinosaurs and other ancient beasts dominate the landscape in this not-to-be-missed prehistoric experience. All new creatures include Giganotosaurus, saber-toothed cat, sea scorpion, terror bird and more."

Tickets: Included with general Phoenix Zoo admission ($29.95 children, $39.95 adults)

Through April 30

Phoenix Zoo

455 N. Galvin Parkway

Rustler's Rooste Pig Roast BBQ

Are you hungry for an all-you-can-eat western BBQ and a pig roast? The food line at Rustler's Rooste opens at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 2:30 p.m.

At the event, enjoy "live music performances by The Marble Heart Band and The Peso Dollar Band will start at 11 a.m. Plus even more fun with Face Painters, Henna artists, a Magician, & Balloonatix!"

Tickets: $33 adults, $11 children ages 5-12

April 16

Rustler's Rooste

8383 South 48th Street

https://www.rustlersrooste.com/

Scottsdale

Arizona Trolley Dances

"This series of site-specific dance performances originates at the Center, where patrons hop on a trolley for short dance works in various locations around Old Town Scottsdale. Multiple Arizona-based companies and movement artists will be showcased at this event. Discover diverse dance styles and hidden locations around Old Town Scottsdale for a one-of-a-kind event, where the artistry of movement revels in a sense of place."

Tickets: $20 children, $30 adults

April 14

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

7380 E. Second Street

https://scottsdaleperformingarts.org

National Kidney Foundation of Arizona Kidney Walk

"National Kidney Foundation of Arizona (NKF AZ) is proud to host its annual Kidney Walk Phoenix, the only Kidney Walk in the state. The signature fundraising event raises awareness and critical funds to fight kidney disease while bringing the community together to support the lives of kidney patients and their loved ones."

April 16

8 a.m.

Register: https://www.kidneywalk.org/phoenix/Account/Register

Salt River Field at Talking Stick

www.kidneywalk.org/phoenix

Tempe

Copperstate 1000

The 33rd annual event showcases vintage, sports, racing, classic, and grand touring automobiles made before the 1974 model year.

"Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply looking for family entertainment, you won't want to miss this event. There is absolutely nothing like it," said Men’s Arts Council President Joel Coen. "The cars that participate in this event come from around the world and many have a multi-million dollar price tag."

Free admission