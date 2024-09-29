Expand / Collapse search

Fall Fire continues to burn; more deaths reported from Hurricane Helene | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  September 29, 2024 7:56pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the latest on a wildfire that is burning on the Gila River Indian Reservation to a deadly officer-involved shooting in the East Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, September 29, 2024.

1. Latest on the Fall Fire

Officials with the Gila River Indian Community said the fire formerly called "Santa Cruz Fire" is still not contained as of Sunday evening.

2. Kris Kristofferson remembered

Kris Kristofferson (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

The country music legend and actor died on Saturday at his home in Hawaii, according to members of his family. He was 88.

3. Latest on Hurricane Helene's aftermath

Damage and residual flooding from Mill Creek is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Old Fort, North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

The death toll continues to climb and more than 2 million people remained without power Sunday as recovery in the Southeast US begins from the devastating hurricane.

4. Deadly officer-involved shooting in Mesa

Per a statement, the incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in a residential neighborhood south of 104th Street and Main.

5. Diamondbacks rout the Padres

Pavin Smith #26 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates his three-run home run with Corbin Carroll #7 and Geraldo Perdomo #2 against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Chase Field on September 25, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks stayed alive in the National League wild card race with a win against the playoff-bound San Diego Padres on Sunday in their regular-season finale.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5PM Weather Forecast - 9/29/2024

We are expecting hot temperatures to persist for most of the coming workweek.