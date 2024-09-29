Fall Fire continues to burn; more deaths reported from Hurricane Helene | Nightly Roundup

article

From the latest on a wildfire that is burning on the Gila River Indian Reservation to a deadly officer-involved shooting in the East Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, September 29, 2024.

1. Latest on the Fall Fire

Officials with the Gila River Indian Community said the fire formerly called "Santa Cruz Fire" is still not contained as of Sunday evening.

Read More

2. Kris Kristofferson remembered

Kris Kristofferson (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

The country music legend and actor died on Saturday at his home in Hawaii, according to members of his family. He was 88.

Read More

3. Latest on Hurricane Helene's aftermath

(Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

The death toll continues to climb and more than 2 million people remained without power Sunday as recovery in the Southeast US begins from the devastating hurricane.

Read More

4. Deadly officer-involved shooting in Mesa

Per a statement, the incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in a residential neighborhood south of 104th Street and Main.

Read More

5. Diamondbacks rout the Padres

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks stayed alive in the National League wild card race with a win against the playoff-bound San Diego Padres on Sunday in their regular-season finale.

Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight