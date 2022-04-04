Get ready for a new food line up at Chase Field as the Diamondbacks season kicks off

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

With just days away from the start of the MLB season, the Arizona Diamondbacks have a new lineup of food for fans to try at the ballpark in downtown Phoenix.

Twenty-eight new items are being added to the menu, including a new take on a baseball classic, the hot dog.

Not only are the Diamondbacks selling its signature "Diamondbacks Dog," but fans will be surprised every homestand with the "Versus Dog," a new feature hot dog based on the opposing team.

"Every time a new team comes, I have a new dog inspired by that team. There will be a different dog for every team, so by the time it's all said and done there's going to be a massive amount of dogs that go through there throughout the year," explained Stephen Tilder, senior executive chef at Chase Field.

Other new additions include the Cowboy Philly Cheesesteak being served at Copper State Steaks, and the Flamin' Hot Chicken Wrap located at Gonzo's Grill.

The D-backs are hoping this new food will be a home run for the fans.

"There is a lot of stuff we are pretty excited about," Tilder said, adding that you'll find a whiskey burger and buffalo chicken fries with Hot Cheetos seasonings.

They have been working to perfect the new menu for months.

"It starts out at 70 items and then ends up with 25 items," Tilder said. "There is stuff that sounds great, but can we execute it? Doesn't look how I thought it was going to look."

If you don't want to indulge too much, the chefs have healthy options as well.

"We are going to do all the healthy stuff so you don't have to search for it. There is going to be gluten-free dogs, vegan burgers, Mexican-style fruit cups, and salads. It is all going to be in one location," Tilder said.

On top of their own creations, fans can also enjoy Chick-fil-A, Black Rock Coffee and more from their other partners.

"All of these items are great for the overall experience because the experience is unique here at the ballpark," said D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall. "We try and have the best fan experience in all of baseball."

The Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres in their home opener on April 7 at Chase Field.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Related Stories: