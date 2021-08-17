Ducey: AZ schools that stay open for in-person learning, abide by state laws eligible for additional funding

article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that district and charter schools that follow all state laws and remain open for in-person learning will be eligible for $163 million in additional funding.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and will be distributed to all eligible schools from Aug. 27 to the end of the school year. The funding will be distributed through the Education Plus Up Grant program.

"Parents have worked tirelessly over the past year and a half to keep their kids on track," Ducey said in a statement. "Parents are in the driver’s seat, and it’s their right to make decisions that best fit the needs of their children. Safety recommendations are welcomed and encouraged — mandates that place more stress on students and families aren’t. These grants acknowledge efforts by schools and educators that are following state laws and keeping their classroom doors open for Arizona’s students. My thanks to legislative leadership for working collaboratively over the last couple of months to put more money into K-12 education and ensure schools are in compliance with state law."

LIST: Arizona school districts with mask requirements

The new grant "is contingent on being in full compliance with state law, including Laws 2021, Chapter 404, the FY 2022 K-12 Budget Reconciliation Bill for the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year."

Last week, dozens of Arizona Republican lawmakers called on the governor publicly to reprimand state school districts for enacting COVID-19 guidelines that they say showcase a "refusal to follow state law."

Ducey announces relief program for K-12 students

Ducey also announced $10 million in funding as part of a relief program for K-12 students and families "who are facing financial aid educational barriers due to unnecessary closures and school mandates and that are not in compliance with the provisions set forth in state law."

According to a news release, the COVID-19 Educational Recovery Benefit program will fund up to $7,000 per student for child care, transportation, online tutoring, and tuition.

Eligible families must have a total household income that is at or below 350% of the federal poverty level.

Applications for the grant will be accepted beginning Aug. 20 on a first come, first basis at https://arizonatogether.org/educationalrecoverybenefit/.

"We are committed to keeping all Arizona kids on track, closing the achievement gap and equipping underserved students and families with the tools they need to thrive," Ducey said in a news release. "Our COVID-19 Educational Recovery Benefit will empower parents to exercise their choice when it comes to their child’s education and COVID-19 mitigation strategies. It will also give families in need the opportunity to access educational resources like tutoring, child care, transportation and other needs. We know that historically disadvantaged communities bear the brunt of excessive and overbearing measures, and we want to ensure these students are protected."

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.