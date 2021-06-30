Gov. Ducey honors 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died in Yarnell Hill Fire

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags on all state buildings to be flown at half-staff on June 30 to honor the heroism of 19 firefighters who died eight years ago battling a wildfire near Prescott.

All but one of the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew members died on June 30, 2013, while fighting the lightning-caused Yarnell Hill Fire.

A memorial state park was dedicated to the fallen firefighters in 2016 in the area of the wildfire.

In a statement, Ducey said the hotshots defended Arizona communities against the flames without hesitation and "their service remains among the greatest ever known to our state."

More on the Hotshots

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.