I-10 crash in Guadalupe involving Arizona trooper leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt

One person was killed and five others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving an Arizona trooper on Interstate 10 overnight, according to the Dept. of Public Safety.

The incident happened just after midnight on Nov. 13 on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Guadalupe Road.

Officials say a DPS trooper had been parked on the freeway at the scene of a car fire when another vehicle heading eastbound slammed into the patrol car.

The crash triggered a chain reaction collision that sent the trooper's vehicle into a nearby car.

The vehicle that initially caused the crash then reportedly started spinning and continued down the emergency lane, hitting three people who had been standing near the car fire.

The trooper, the three pedestrians, and the driver and passenger of the first car were all hospitalized for their injuries.

Officials say the passenger eventually died at the hospital. The trooper is in stable condition and is recovering.

The conditions of the other four victims are unknown, and no names were released.

