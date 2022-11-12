Suicidal person shot and killed by police officers in Goodyear following confrontation, department says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A male Goodyear Police say was suicidal was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 12.

The department says just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Golf Club Drive and Desert Sage for reports of a suicidal person stabbing themselves.

"Officers made contact with the subject in the backyard of the residence, as a result of that contact, one officer discharged their duty weapon. Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased," the department said.

The male has not been identified.

No officers were hurt.

"This is an open and ongoing investigation and as more information is known, updates will come from Surprise Police Department who is the investigating agency from the West Valley Investigative Response Team. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the surrounding community," the department said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).