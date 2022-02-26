Innings Festival is back in Tempe but its missing one key player – spring training

article

The Innings Festival is back in Tempe the weekend of Feb. 26 and 27 with 20 bands playing on two stages, including the Foo Fighters.

One major thing is missing. Baseball.

The festival is meant to match up with spring training for double the fun, but MLB is on hold for now during a lockout amid ongoing negotiations between the league and the players' association.

MLB plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired, and owners immediately locked out players in a move that now cuts into spring training and opening day.

'Of course we miss the baseball'

Hundreds packed into Tempe Beach Park on Saturday for the music festival.

"It's a music festival, but it has a baseball theme and added elements of players, we've got appearances from alumni, also a live talk show, bringing up talk shows to tell stories about baseball," said Tim Sweetwood, event producer.

Spring training was supposed to begin on Feb. 26, but it was delayed until at least March 8.

Jeremy Perkins says he flew to Phoenix from Washington state this week, with plans to go to both the Innings Festival and spring training.

"Yeah, we're disappointed we don't get to see any games, but we'll find some other stuff to do," Perkins said.

Sweetwood says with the lockout, they've actually been seeing more people come to the festival earlier in the day. "We've been getting a little extra of an influx than we normally would where they are still keeping their plans for spring training, but they don't have baseball to go to at noon, so they're coming here a little earlier," he said.

There are plenty of baseball-themed activities for fans to enjoy, along with performances by the Foo Fighters and Billy Strings.

Several MLB legends are also at the festival catching up with fans.

Sweetwood says they're happy to be back this year and to provide some baseball fun this weekend, even without spring training.

"Of course, we miss the baseball, and it's why the theme of it is baseball, but there's certainly some extra people looking for something to do," Sweetwood said.

