Kamala Harris in Phoenix for campaign stop; Preston Lord murder suspect in court | Nightly Roundup

Updated  August 8, 2024 7:28pm MST
PHOENIX - From Vice President Kamala Harris' stop in Phoenix to the latest in the Preston Lord murder case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 8, 2024.

1. VP Harris, Gov. Walz in Phoenix

VP Kamala Harris, Minn. Gov. Tim Walz visit Phoenix as part of battleground tour
VP Kamala Harris, Minn. Gov. Tim Walz visit Phoenix as part of battleground tour

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her newly-selected running mate will be in the Valley on Aug. 9 for a campaign event.

2. Deadly crash in the East Valley

Fiery crash kills 1 person, prompts road closures: Tempe PD
Fiery crash kills 1 person, prompts road closures: Tempe PD

Per officials, the car involved in the crash caught on fire, and a person was found inside the car after fire crews put out the blaze.

3. Another death at the Grand Canyon

Missing New Mexico woman found dead at Grand Canyon
Missing New Mexico woman found dead at Grand Canyon

The body of a missing New Mexico woman has been recovered at the Grand Canyon following a multi-day search, officials said.

4. Grappler used to stop speeding car

Grappler stops Arizona driver after speeds of more than 90 mph, DPS says
Grappler stops Arizona driver after speeds of more than 90 mph, DPS says

Arizona DPS deployed the Grappler device to stop a suspect allegedly going more than 90 mph on US 60 in Mesa on July 17.

5. Preston Lord murder suspects in court

Preston Lord murder: All 7 suspects in Arizona teen's killing appear in court
Preston Lord murder: All 7 suspects in Arizona teen's killing appear in court

Seven people accused of murdering an East Valley teenager in October 2023 made a court appearance on Aug. 8.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Slight chance for more storms in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Slight chance for more storms in Phoenix

There will be a chance for more monsoon storms on Thursday in Phoenix before drier conditions move in this weekend.