Kamala Harris in Phoenix for campaign stop; Preston Lord murder suspect in court | Nightly Roundup

VP Kamala Harris arrives in AZ | Nightly Roundup
From Vice President Kamala Harris' arrival at Sky Harbor Airport to a deadly crash in the east Valley, here's a look at some of our top stories.
PHOENIX - From Vice President Kamala Harris' stop in Phoenix to the latest in the Preston Lord murder case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 8, 2024.
1. VP Harris, Gov. Walz in Phoenix
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her newly-selected running mate will be in the Valley on Aug. 9 for a campaign event.
2. Deadly crash in the East Valley
Per officials, the car involved in the crash caught on fire, and a person was found inside the car after fire crews put out the blaze.
3. Another death at the Grand Canyon
The body of a missing New Mexico woman has been recovered at the Grand Canyon following a multi-day search, officials said.
4. Grappler used to stop speeding car
Arizona DPS deployed the Grappler device to stop a suspect allegedly going more than 90 mph on US 60 in Mesa on July 17.
5. Preston Lord murder suspects in court
Seven people accused of murdering an East Valley teenager in October 2023 made a court appearance on Aug. 8.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
There will be a chance for more monsoon storms on Thursday in Phoenix before drier conditions move in this weekend.