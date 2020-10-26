Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris to visit Phoenix, Tucson on Oct. 28

By Brent Corrado
Updated 46 mins ago
PHOENIX - Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will visit Arizona on Wednesday, Oct. 28 for campaign stops in Phoenix and Tucson.

Harris' visit to Arizona comes on the same day that President Donald Trump will hold "Make America Great Again" rallies in Bullhead City and Goodyear.

Joe Biden's campaign has not released any further information on Harris' planned visit.

On Oct. 26, Eric Trump will hold a rally in Phoenix.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

