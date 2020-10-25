President Donald Trump holding two Make America Great Again rallies on Oct. 28 in Arizona

article

President Donald Trump is heading to Arizona once again, marking his nearly 10 visits to the state during the 2020 election as we've become a battleground for Joe Biden and Trump.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the president will first land in Bullhead City and hold a rally at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport at noon. Doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets can be reserved here.

Next, he will be at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport and hold his rally at the airport around 2:30 p.m. Doors for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in Goodyear will open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets can be reserved here.

"All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer," the campaign said in an email.

Oct. 28 will be six days before Election Day.

On Oct. 26, Trump's son, Eric, will be holding a rally in Phoenix. Eric Trump's sister, Ivanka, had visited Phoenix just two weeks prior for a similar event.