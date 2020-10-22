Singer Cher to campaign for Joe Biden in Phoenix on Oct. 25, 26

article

With less than two weeks until the election, singer and actress Cher will visit Arizona to campaign on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, Cher will be involved in a socially distant campaign rally in Phoenix at 7 p.m., where she will hold a short musical performance. The event location was not specified.

The singer will also be visiting newly-opened voting sites in Maricopa County on Monday, Oct. 26, "where she will help distribute campaign materials and highlight how easy and convenient it is for Arizonans to cast their vote," according to a news release from Biden's campaign.

Prior to visiting Phoenix, Cher will campaign for the former vice president in Las Vegas on Oct. 24.

Actress Kerry Washington and ex-NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha will also hit the campaign trail for Biden with two rallies scheduled in Downtown Phoenix for Oct. 24.

Biden and his vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, pitched an economic message in Phoenix on Oct. 8 during their first joint appearance on the campaign trail.

President Donald Trump returned to Arizona on Oct. 19 where he held "Make America Great Again" campaign rallies in Prescott and Tucson.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to face off in the last presidential debate on Oct. 22 before the election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

