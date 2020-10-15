Expand / Collapse search
President Trump holds 'Make America Great Again' rallies in Prescott, Tucson

PHOENIX - With just over two weeks to go before Election Day, the road to the White House comes through Arizona once again.

President Donald Trump makes a return visit to our state, but not to the Valley. Instead, he'll make a pair of stops in northern and southern Arizona.

First, the president will be in Prescott. He is scheduled to hold a "Make America Great Again Rally" rally at Prescott Regional Airport at Noon. Doors open at 8:00 a.m.

Lines form to attend Trump rally in Prescott

The president is making a return visit to Arizona on Oct. 19. FOX's Matt Finn reports.

President Trump makes return visit to Arizona

With less than two weeks before Election Day and many in Arizona are already voting, which may be why the president is making not one, but two stops in Arizona on Oct. 19. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

Trump will then head to Tucson where he will speak at Tucson International Airport at a "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Tucson Jet Center. That event begins at 3 p.m. and the doors open at Noon

Originally, President Trump was set to visit Tucson on Oct. 5 and Flagstaff on Oct. 6, but the visits were postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Tickets for Oct. 19's rallies are available on the president's campaign website.

There is a waiver you must agree to in order to register, which acknowledges the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and releasing the Trump campaign from any liability from illness or injury.

The Trump Campaign has been making frequent visits to Arizona, as the state is considered to be a battleground state in the 2020 presidential election. According to two recent polls, one by OH Predictive Insights and one by Monmouth University, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is ahead of Trump in terms of support.

