Eric Trump to host campaign rally in Phoenix on Oct. 26

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
2020 Election
PHOENIX - Eric Trump will be coming to Phoenix on Oct. 26 for a "Make America Great Again Rally," according to a statement from his father Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

The event will be held at Rustler's Rooste at 6 p.m. on Monday. Eric Trump's sister, Ivanka, had visited Phoenix just two weeks prior for a similar event.

Cher will also be visiting Maricopa County voting centers on the same day to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Arizona a battleground state in 2020 election

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have campaigned extensively in Arizona as they look to keep a longtime Republican stronghold in their column. He won Arizona by 3.5 percentage points in 2016. 

Since 1952, a Democrat has won Arizona only once — Bill Clinton in 1996. But public polling has consistently shown Biden with a narrow lead. According to a New York Times-Siena College Poll, Trump is behind Biden by eight percentage points.

Arizona is in the midst of a political transition away from the old-guard Republicans who held sway among moderate voters, such as Sens. McCain and Jeff Flake, said Lorna Romero, a Republican consultant who worked on McCain’s last re-election campaign. McCain died in 2018 and Flake walked away from politics after angering the GOP base by feuding publicly with Trump.

Now those voters habituated to voting for Republicans are looking around, and some are finding they’re open to Democrats like Biden, she said.

“We have a group of Republicans that don’t really have a home,” Romero said. “They’re trying to figure out who that is.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

