Latest Arizona election numbers; Spirit Airlines flight hit by gunfire | Nightly Roundup

From the latest election results to what prompted a plane from Florida to divert to another Caribbean country, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, November 11, 2024.

1. Latest election results from Arizona

Votes are still being counted in Arizona, and we have the latest numbers from last week's elections. Read More

2. What the election results are saying about the state of Arizona politics

Overall, Mike Noble with Noble Predictive Insights says this election and its results signal a larger reshuffling in the way Americans vote. Read More

3. Experts weigh in on future of CHIPS and Science Act in Arizona

As we look ahead to the second Trump administration, comments he made on a podcast about the CHIPS and Science Act caused a huge reaction in the semiconductor industry. Read More

4. 1 critically injured after vehicle crashes into home

The crash happened over the weekend, and police say the victim was decorating a family Christmas tree when she was struck. Read More

5. Spirit Airlines plane hit by gunfire

A spokesperson for the low-cost carrier said the plane was struck by gunfire while making a landing in Haiti. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight