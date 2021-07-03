Loop 202 closed at 17th Avenue in Phoenix after 4 injured in crash

article

A crash that left four people injured closed the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway near 17th Avenue, officials said Saturday morning.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. A 25-year-old man was hospitalized in extremely critical condition and a 16-year-old boy was in critical condition.

Phoenix fire crews say they had to pull one person from the wreck.

Two other teens - an 18-year-old and 19-year-old boy - were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

