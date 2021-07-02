Preparations for 4th of July celebrations underway at Lake Pleasant

Kicking off the Fourth of July holiday weekend, 30,000 people are expected to line Lake Pleasant on Saturday to enjoy the annual fireworks show and picnic at Pleasant Harbor Marina.

"Food trucks, water slides, you name it, we got it out here," said Chad Case. "It's gonna be a lot of fun for the family."

The fireworks show itself doesn’t start until 9, but Case says there’s plenty more to do leading up to the show, and even after the show is over.

"Don’t make a rush to get out of here. A lot of times, people want to be the first one out. That is when we get the traffic congestion," said Case.

There are some safety precautions. No firearms are allowed at the lake, and people cannot bring your own fireworks.

For those who decide to go in the water, they should be careful.

"This water is deep, and you’re having a good time. Just put a life jacket on," said Case.

Case says for many, this will be one of their first large outings in over a year, so while they don’t have COVID-19 restrictions in place, people are being asked to be respectful of one another, and make the most of a night out on the lake.

"So just understanding that groups of people together, have some patience. Traffic is gonna he congested. First time out here in over a year," said Case.

