Lori Vallow murder trial day 13: Arizona detective among those to testify

Witness testimony resumed Thursday in the trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom" accused of murder conspiracy in the deaths of her two young children.

Among those to take the stand on April 20 is Chandler Police Det. Nathan Moffatt, who was the lead investigator in the murder case of Charles Vallow, Lori's late husband.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials testified about Lori Vallow's suspicious financial moves.

The trial is being held four hours away from Fremont County, where the bodies of her kids, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, 7 and 16, were found. The judge on the case decided in order to find a fair and impartial jury, the trial venue should be moved to Boise in Ada County, the largest county in Idaho with about 25% of the state’s population living there.

