Major break in murder investigation; high school football player stabbed to death: this week's top stories

From a major break in the murder investigation of Mercedes Vega, to the death of a high school football player that has the community in mourning, here are this week's top stories.

1. 22-year-old arrested out-of-state in connection with Mercedes Vega's murder

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says an arrest was made in connection with the murder of Mercedes Vega. In a statement released during the afternoon of Nov. 18, a spokesperson with MCSO identified the person arrested as 22-year-old Sencere Hayes.

2. Leaving California: Residents continue moving to this state in record numbers

From the beaches to the mountains, mild weather, and endless sports and entertainment options, there’s no place in the world quite like California. However, as the cost of living continues to rise and real estate prices are considered unattainable for most, some have sought life elsewhere as the exodus out of the Golden State continues.

3. Mesa woman kept journal depicting torture, killing of dogs: police

A Mesa woman who allegedly detailed the torture and killing of dogs in her journal has been arrested. Mesa Police say their investigation into 42-year-old Brook Scalero began in early June, when "Paws Fur the Cause" reported that Scalero agreed to pay $500 for a 3-year-old Maltese mix named Pepe.

4. Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' appears in court as Arizona judge orders her to finish competency evaluation

Lori Vallow, the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom’ who was found guilty of killing her two children in Idaho, appeared in court on Nov. 20 as part of court proceedings over her mental competency evaluation process.

5. Witness says there were clues nearby after discovering human remains in north Phoenix desert

Phoenix investigators have a mystery on their hands after a human skeleton was found in the north Phoenix desert near the Deer Valley Airport. How this person got there or why remains unknown.

6. Man cashes settlement check in Glendale, and then chaos ensues

A Glendale man who just cashed a settlement check quickly had tens of thousands of dollars stolen from his car after leaving it unlocked while he was looking at a truck to buy.

7. Stephanie Hockridge: Former Phoenix news anchor indicted in connection with COVID relief fraud scheme

Stephanie Hockridge, a former anchor at ABC 15 in Phoenix, and her husband Nathan Reis, are accused of submitting false and fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

8. 1 dead, 2 arrested after DEA shooting in Phoenix

A man is dead, and two people were arrested following a shooting involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents in the parking lot of a Phoenix Walgreens.

9. Mountain Pointe student and football player stabbed to death during confrontation

People in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix are in mourning after a high school student and football player was stabbed in a neighborhood.

Phoenix Police were called out just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 16 to the area of East Lakewood Parkway for a report of a fight between two groups of kids. Officers at the scene found Jaylen Reeves, 15, suffering from a severe stab wound.

10. Cause of death released for woman found dead days after clocking into work at Tempe Wells Fargo

Officials have released the cause of death for a woman who was found dead days after clocking into work at a Tempe Wells Fargo.

