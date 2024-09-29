Man accused of voyeurism in the East Valley; deadly bus crash on Phoenix freeway: this week's top stories

From the arrest of a man in the East Valley for alleged voyeurism to a deadly crash along a major Valley freeway, here are this week's top stories.

1. ASU student's quick thinking likely saved classmate during stabbing incident

(Photo Courtesy: Launi Schriner-Daffron)

The quick actions of a witness named Matthew McCormick likely saved the life of a 19-year-old who was stabbed by another student on Sept. 19.

Read More

2. Plane from Arizona filled with drugs lands on California freeway

(Photo Courtesy: Oceanside Police Department)

Data from Flight Radar shows the flight took off from Falcon Field in Mesa at 11:09 p.m. on Sept. 25, and landed at 1:37 a.m. on Sept. 26 in Oceanside.

Read More

3. Man previously cited for hiding under woman's car arrested in Arizona | Crime Files

(Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Police in Gilbert have arrested 28-year-old Jesse Michael Johnson, following an incident where he was reportedly seen crawling under the SUVs of women who were vacuuming their cars at a car wash.

Read More

4. Phoenix hotel shut down in connection with drug, money laundering investigation

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the FBI and Phoenix Police seized the Royal Inn "for violations of the federal Travel Act and money laundering offenses."

Read More

5. Latest on the Fall Fire

According to an update issued Sunday, the Fall Fire, which was once called "Santa Cruz Fire," has burned up to 671 acres of land.

Read More

6. Phoenix father struck by alleged speeding DUI driver on I-10 remembered

The victim, 42-year-old Craig Cooper, was killed by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning on Sept. 22 while he was riding his motorcycle. It turns out the suspect has another DUI charge pending from two months ago.

Read More

7. Bus crash on Interstate 10 leave 1 person dead, 17 injured near downtown Phoenix

A total of 23 people were on the bus when it crashed on the left side of I-10 near 7th Street.

Read More

8. Former Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino employees file suit saying they were wrongfully terminated

Five former employees of Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino recently came forward, saying the company wrongfully terminated them after initially accusing them of colluding with gamblers to cheat at an electronic craps game.

Read More

9. Phoenix neighborhood on edge after a man was shot through the window of his home

The incident, which happened near 51st and Grovers Avenues, had neighbors on edge because they feel like their neighborhood is no longer safe.

Read More

10. Close call for a child in Gilbert as she recovers from a dangerous rattlesnake bite

Allie Brasfield's parents say they were sent home from two other medical centers before being accepted at Phoenix Children's Hospital, but they stayed persistent and are glad they did.

Read More