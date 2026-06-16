Man arrested in connection with package thefts in Mesa and Gilbert: PD

The Brief 28-year-old Luan Nguyen has been arrested and accused of various theft and drug-related offenses, according to Mesa Police. "Between March 27, 2026, and June 5, 2026, Nguyen allegedly stole packages that had been delivered to residents' homes," investigators wrote.



Mesa Police say they have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a series of package thefts that happened in the East Valley since March.

What we know:

According to a statement released on June 16, investigators believe Luan Nguyen is the suspect in more than 15 package theft incidents from front porches in Mesa, in addition to one similar incident in Gilbert.

"Between March 27, 2026, and June 5, 2026, Nguyen allegedly stole packages that had been delivered to residents' homes," investigators wrote.

What they're saying:

"Investigators determined that Nguyen stole more than $2,800 worth of merchandise," read a portion of the statement. "According to the investigation, some of the stolen items were kept for personal use, while others were sold online."

What's next:

Mesa Police say Nguyen was booked into jail on charges of theft, trafficking in stolen property, and possession of dangerous drugs. All are felonies.

"The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to identify additional victims and determine whether Nguyen may be connected to other package theft incidents," a portion of the statement read.

What you can do:

Mesa Police say those who believe they may have been a victim, as well as those who have information related to the thefts, should call Mesa Police at (480) 644-2211.