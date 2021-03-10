Maricopa County releases details of essential worker COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

article

Maricopa County announced on March 10 they will begin vaccinating essential workers with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week.

According to a news release from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, vaccine prioritization will be given to frontline workers "who maintain critical infrastructure and continue critical services and functions."

The list of prioritized essential workers in Maricopa County includes:

Food and agriculture

Grocery store, convenience store, and carnicerias

U.S. Postal Service

State and local government

Funeral homes (if not previously covered in Phase 1A)

Manufacturing

"Due to the prioritization of those working frontline roles, not everyone in these industries is immediately eligible for vaccine," the department said.

The department said as more vaccine shipments arrive in Maricopa County, more frontline workers in the above industries will be able to get vaccinated.

RELATED: Biden to announce plans to buy 100M additional doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine, source says

Arizona on Wednesday reported 830 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases along with 78 deaths following two days during which no new deaths were reported amid continued slowing in the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest figures reported by the Department of Health Services increased the state’s pandemic totals to 828,630 confirmed cases and 16,404 deaths.

The number of related hospitalizations continued to drop, with COVID-19 patients occupying 868 inpatient beds as of Tuesday, down from 925 on Monday and only about a sixth of the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

