Mesa Fire: 3-year-old girl dies after being found at bottom of pool

Officials with Mesa Fire and Medical say a 3-year-old girl has died after she was pulled from a swimming pool on Aug. 8.

The incident happened near the area of Ellsworth and Ray Roads. Officials say when first responders arrived, they found the girl who was removed from a pool at the home. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

"At one point all adults were inside the house and came out to find the 3yo missing," fire officials said. "Her flotation device was on the deck by the pool. Eventually, the 3yo was located at the bottom of the pool and brought to the surface. Resuscitation efforts began by the family, were taken over by officers, and then MFD before transport to the hospital."

This was not the only near-drowning incident that happened on Sunday. Earlier in the day, a boy was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was found at the bottom of a pool near Happy Valley Road and 39th Drive in Phoenix.

