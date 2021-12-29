Expand / Collapse search
Mexico approves use of Cuba’s Abdala coronavirus vaccine

By AP Author
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
Associated Press
NICARAGUA-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE article

A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Cuban Abdala vaccine against COVID-19 at a mobile vaccination center in Managua, on November 18, 2021. - The Government started a massive "house to house" vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus

Expand

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s health safety council announced Wednesday that it has approved the use of Cuba’s three-dose Abdala coronavirus vaccine.

The council said it had sufficient evidence the vaccine is safe and effective.

The approval for emergency use does not necessarily mean the Mexican government, which is currently the country’s only purchaser of vaccines, will acquire or administer Abdala in Mexico.

Mexico has approved 10 vaccines for use, but has made little use of some, like China’s Sinopharm.

Cuba has approved Abdala for use domestically and begun commercial exports of the three-dose vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela.

