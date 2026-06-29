Missing Mesa child found in Washington state homeless encampment: U.S. Marshals

The Brief A juvenile who was reported missing out of Mesa has been found in Washington state, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The juvenile was found in a homeless encampment that is known as "The Jungle". The juvenile has not been identified.



Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say a missing juvenile with ties to Arizona has been found in the State of Washington.

What we know:

According to a statement released on June 26, officials said a "missing and endangered child reported as missing to the Mesa, Arizona, Police Department in May 2026" was found on June 25.

Officials with the Marshals Service said that on June 18, they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that "the child was potentially being sex trafficked within Washington state."

"A deputy U.S. marshal assigned to investigate missing children in the Western District of Washington quickly developed an investigative lead as to the missing juvenile’s whereabouts, which led to the 3200 block of Martin Way East, a 20-acre homeless encampment commonly referred to as "The Jungle," known for high rates of violence and community safety concerns."

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the person's identity.

Dig deeper:

Our sister station in Seattle, KCPQ, has done multiple reports on "The Jungle." In a report from 2016, a tour of the encampment by dozens of city and state officials found living conditions that were described as "tragic and unsanitary." In 2024, a report from KCPQ states that a child molestation suspect was arrested at the encampment area.

"There was someone who was shot in the head a few months ago. I was chased down the road by two scary people and, luckily, I was OK, but there is a lot of stuff that happens like that around here often," said one person who was living in the area at the time to KCPQ.

Local perspective:

Per the City of Olympia's government website, it is estimated that about 200 people live at "The Jungle," and the number has grown over the past six months as other encampments in the area closed down.

Olympia city officials have said that the city, along with its regional partners, are "developing a phased approach to reduce the population at the encampment with the goal of safely and compassionately closing it."

"A final closure timeline has not been set," read a portion of the city's website. "Experience shows that immediate displacement without a transition plan often moves people from one location to another without improving safety, stability, or access to services."