Missing New Mexico woman found dead at Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - The body of a missing New Mexico woman has been recovered at the Grand Canyon following a multi-day search, officials said.
The National Park Service says crews located the body of Leticia Castillo, a 20-year-old Albuquerque woman, 150 feet below Twin Overlooks along Desert View Drive on Aug 6.
Officials believe Castillo entered the Grand Canyon on or around Aug. 3.
Castillo's body was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.
NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating Castillo's death.