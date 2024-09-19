Missing person search at Salt River; massage parlor burglary suspect arrested l Morning News Brief

article

Authorities are searching for a missing person who went underwater at the Salt River and didn't resurface; a man accused of committing a string of burglaries at massage parlors across the Valley has been arrested; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 19.

1. Search for missing person at Salt River

One person is dead and authorities say they will resume searching for a second person after two people went underwater and didn't resurface at the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site along the Salt River.

2. Massage parlor burglary suspect arrested

Mitchell Briggs is accused of committing several burglaries and robberies at Valley massage parlors.

3. Body of shooting suspect found

Joseph Couch is pictured in a provided image by the authorities.

Kentucky State Police said they believe the body of a suspect who opened fire on an interstate highway earlier this month, wounding five people, has been found. Read more here.

4. Diddy jailed at ‘hell on earth’

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Im Expand

Sean "Diddy" Combs was sent to a federal jail in Brooklyn after his sex trafficking arrest, described by his lawyers as having horrific conditions, rampant violence and multiple deaths. Read more here.

5. New details on Trump attempted assassination

Former President Donald Trump

A video captured by Fox News Digital shows the area where Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh allegedly pointed a rifle through a fence as the former president was playing golf over the weekend at one of his clubs in Florida. Read more here.

Today's weather

Thursday will be a cloudy and slightly warmer day in the Valley. Read more here.