Monsoon storm making its way over Arizona once again

Another monsoon storm is raining over Arizona cities once again as the state has seen a record year of rainfall in some areas.

On Wednesday afternoon, rain began falling heavy over Black Canyon City, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a Tweet, asking for drivers to slow down when roads are wet.

By Wednesday night around 5:45 p.m., heavy rain began to fall over North Phoenix near I-17.

There are flash flood warnings in effect in several counties, including Coconino and Yavapai. Flash flood watches are also in effect in several cities.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County says there are already some impressive rain totals in northern parts of the county. The rain is expected to move to southern and western parts of the county Wednesday night.

With the rain came a cool down in Phoenix, relatively. The National Weather Service says Sky Harbor felt a high of 94 degrees on Wednesday which is 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

By about 7:20 p.m., hail and heavy rain made its way into downtown Phoenix.

Monsoon rain over the Valley on Sept. 1

Live satellite and radar image

Rain falling over Black Canyon City. Photo by ADOT

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

